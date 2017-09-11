TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight closure of H-1 planned

A portion of the H-1 Freeway will be closed overnight this week as the state plans to install a new electronic messaging board.

The closure is scheduled for Thursday Sept. 14 till Friday, Sept. 15.

Three westbound lanes of the freeway near the Radford Drive overpass will be closed from 9 p.m. till 11 p.m. Thursday.

Beginning at 11 p.m. until 4 a.m., all lanes will be closed.

The Nimitz Highway on-ramp to the H-1 freeway westbound will also be closed from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m.

The DOT says the closures are needed so crews can safely install an electronic messaging sign.

Westbound drivers will be rerouted to Kamehameha Highway via the Arizona Memorial, Aloha Stadium off-ramp. The DOT advises motorists to use Moanalua Freeway to avoid the closure.

For a full list of weekly closures, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.