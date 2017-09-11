L&L expansion plans derailed by hurricanes Irma, Harvey

A Hawaii-based restaurant chain suffered setbacks as a result of hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

A new L&L Hawaiian Barbecue was supposed to open in Jacksonville, Fla. in a month.

But that has now been put on hold indefinitely as the community deals with the major damage left behind by Irma.

Over in Texas, L&L locations in San Antonio and Plano had to briefly close during Hurricane Harvey.

And plans to open four restaurants in the Houston area, which sustained major flooding in the storm, have all been pushed back.

