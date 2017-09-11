Lawsuit: Hawaii police used stun gun on wrong man

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - A federal lawsuit alleges Hawaii County police realized officers arrested the wrong person after shooting him with a stun gun and assaulting him.

The lawsuit filed Friday says Daniel Harris was visiting his mother when officers arrived with an arrest warrant in 2015.

The lawsuit says officers shot him with a stun gun and "stomped on his face."

The lawsuit says that during the booking process, officers realized they were seeking another person with the same name.

The lawsuit says instead of apologizing and releasing him, they falsely charged Harris with drunken driving. The charge was later dismissed.

The lawsuit says Harris didn't lodge a misconduct complaint because he feared retaliation.

A police spokesman said Monday the department can't comment because it hasn't had an opportunity to review the lawsuit.

