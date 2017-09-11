Weekend Recap: Hawaii football, Rainbow Wahine volleyball

This past weekend was jam-packed with University of Hawaii sports as the Rainbow Warrior football team traveled to the historic Rose Bowl to take on the UCLA Bruins while the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team looked to create some momentum after a slow start to the season against top-level competition.

Rainbow Warriors football

With a 2-0 start to the new season for the first time since 2009, the Warriors hit the road to take on one of the nation’s most-buzzed about teams, the UCLA Bruins led by quarterback and top-NFL prospect, Josh Rosen.

The hype surrounding Rosen reached new levels against Hawaii this past Saturday, as he torched the Warriors secondary each time he stepped onto the field. The Warriors fought valiantly all four quarters, but mental errors and in inability to move the chains on crucial downs allowed the Bruins to take advantage and put points on the board.

The Bruins led wire-to-wire, Rosen went off, and the 'Bows winning streak came to an end. GAME RECAP: https://t.co/GAASe0BiAd pic.twitter.com/Mg4Ajan8rL — Taryn Hatcher (@TarynHatcher) September 10, 2017

Despite the loss, the Warriors can hold their heads up high knowing that they out-gained the Bruins, ran the ball effectively and still scored 23 points on the road against a potential Pac-12 championship team.

The ‘Bows will have a bye week this week before taking on the Wyoming Cowboys next Saturday in Wyoming for the Paniolo Trophy.

Rainbow Wahine volleyball

The Wahine came into last Thursday’s matchup against the No.10 BYU Cougars in need of a confidence boost after losing four of their first six games of the season. While the Wahine lost in a five-set heartbreaker to the Cougars, the loss at least showed that they could hang around with one of the nation’s best teams.

Heading into Friday night’s game against Baylor, a NCAA Tournament team a year ago, the ‘Bows took the Bears to five sets but this time, came out victorious behind libero Savanah Kahakai's performance, which moved her up one spot in the Wahine history book for career digs.

In tonight's win, Savanah Kahakai had 18 digs. She passed Suzanne Eagye (1138) for No. 8 on the career dig list w/1,141 total career digs! — Hawaii W. Volleyball (@HawaiiWVB) September 10, 2017

After two nights of back-to-back five sets matches, one could understand if the Wahine came out against Nevada Saturday a little sluggish.

Instead, they silenced the Wolfpack in a three-set sweep to go 2-1 this past weekend at home, giving the Wahine reason to celebrate heading into their upcoming series against Northern Arizona this weekend.

