Rainbow Wahine goalkeeper Alexis Mata named Big West Defensive Player of the Week

Rainbow Wahine soccer goalkeeper Alexis Mata collected her first career shutout in a road win this past weekend in a 2-0 victory over Idaho State. Because of her performance between the goal posts, Mata was awarded with the Big West Women's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week honor, according to a press release.

Mata made eight saves against Idaho State, ending a four game losing-streak for the Rainbow Wahine. Below are some highlights from her stellar performance, courtesy of Hawaii Wahine Soccer's official Twitter account:

Check out a few of the plays that Alexis Mata made en route to @BigWestWSOC Defensive Player of the Week honors! ???????? pic.twitter.com/cTaD7PdAqr — Hawaii Wahine Soccer (@UHWahineSoccer) September 11, 2017

Mata's 32 saves on the season are tied for second in the Big West and tied for No. 35 nationally. Mata's POTW award is the first such award that the Rainbow Wahine soccer team has received so far this season.

With a 3-4 record so far this season, the Wahine will look to string together some wins on the road against Arizona State this Friday, September 15.

