SmartMoney Monday: Tips for saving

Welcome to Smart Money Monday. Today we're going to learn all about something that's both incredibly easy and incredibly hard to do – save money. But where do you start?

The real answer on how to save is to just start saving. Saving money is really just a habit. Whether you can save a lot or a little, the most important thing is to get into the "habit" of saving and commit to saving something each day. It's never too early to save no matter how little. Because with savings, time is on your side. The longer you save, the more you accumulate, and the longer your money can grow thanks to the interest you earn on your savings. Make saving a habit and it'll become easier.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.