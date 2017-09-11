Electric Island Drive and EV Fair helping to raise awareness of the environmental economic and health benefits of electric vehicles

Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
The Trump administration is back at the Supreme Court, asking the justices to continue to allow strict enforcement of a temporary ban on refugees from around the world.More >>
The Kilauea Volcano put on yet another stunning show on the Big Island last week. Paradise Helicopters and Tropical Visions Video captured a beautiful sight from Kilauea’s 61g flow from the Pu‘u O‘o vent to the ocean entry at Kamokuna during an early-morning flight on Sept. 7.More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
