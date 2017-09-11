Electric Island Drive and EV Fair helping to raise awareness of the environmental economic and health benefits of electric vehicles

Blue Planet Foundation and Sustainable Transportation Coalition of Hawaii are working hard preparing for the Electric Island Drive & E-V Fair coming up next Sunday. Blue Planet Foundation is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to clearing the path for 100% clean energy in Hawaii. Their vision is a Hawaii that does not rely on fossil fuels for our energy needs.

On Sunday September 17th, Blue Planet Foundation will be having their Electric Island Drive & EV Fair as part of National Drive Electric Week. Electric Island Drive is a National Drive Electric week event hosted by Blue Planet Foundation and STCH, and sponsored by Ulupono Initiative, HEI, and Hawaiian Electric. We are expecting more than 200 EV owners who will meet at predetermined staging areas throughout urban Honolulu, and drive as a giant caravan down Kalakaua Ave through Waikiki and terminate at an electric vehicle fair at KCC. Following the drive, there will be an EV fair in the KCC parking lot from 12-2p. Everyone is invited to come to the fair to learn about electric vehicles and electric bikes, see a variety of models, and enjoy some live music and food. The event is intended to raise awareness of the environmental economic and health benefits of electric vehicles, showing how far we have come and also generate excitement for our electrified transportation future.

Electric Vehicle owners can sign up to drive in the caravan from 11-12p at electricislanddrive.org.

STCH is a coalition of public and private stakeholders in Hawaii that are committed to reducing petroleum use in transportation. It is one of around 90 such coalitions nationally that are part of the US Dept of Energy’s “Clean Cities” program. STCH is administered by Blue Planet Foundation.

