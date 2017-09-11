Video captures stunning display of lava streams from Kilauea Volcano

The Kilauea Volcano put on yet another stunning show on the Big Island last week.

Paradise Helicopters and Tropical Visions Video captured a beautiful sight from Kilauea’s 61g flow from the Pu‘u O‘o vent to the ocean entry at Kamokuna during an early-morning flight on Sept. 7.

The video shows the bright orange streams of liquid lava rolling down a 30-foot cone.

The outbreak came from a break at the top of a tumulus about four miles below the Pu‘u O‘o Crater.

The 61g flow began in early 2016 and has been drawing crowds since it started entering the ocean nearby.

