Hawaii football vs. Wyoming to be broadcast live on ESPN

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warrior football team will have their Mountain West Conference opener against Wyoming shown live ESPN2 at 4:15 p.m., HT on Saturday, September 23, according to a press release.

The Warriors (2-1) are coming off their first loss of the season to the UCLA Bruins, 56-23, this past Saturday. With no game this upcoming Saturday, the Warriors will have plenty of time during their bye week to prepare for the Wyoming Cowboys (1-1), who are playing the Oregon Ducks this weekend.

The Warriors and Cowboys will compete for the Paniolo Trophy, which the Warriors currently own after defeating Wyoming back in 2014. This game will mark the first of two appearances for Hawaii on ESPN this season, with another televised game coming up next month against conference foe San Diego State on October 28.

The game will also be live streamed on WatchESPN.

