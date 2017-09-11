18th Annual Sunset Jazz at La Pietra

Enjoy an evening of great jazz on the slopes of Diamond Head as we celebrate the musical styling of jazz legend, Ella Fitzgerald! La Pietra School for Girls will be having their Sunset Jazz concert on Sunday September 17th at 5:30 p.m. on La Pietra's Great Lawn.

You’ll be treated to a night of wonderful jazz music by host Shari Lynn, the Sunset Jazz All- Stars, and special guest performances by Ginai, Renée Ebalaroza, Son Caribe, and Danny Couch! This wonderful line up will pay tribute to jazz extraordinaire, Ella Fitzgerald and the music that inspired her. Dubbed “The First Lady of Song”, Ella Fitzgerald was the most popular jazz singer in the United States for more that half a century. Sunset Jazz 2017 will feature her music and celebrate her long reign as the one of the most beloved jazz performers of all time.

For more information, visit http://www.lapietra.edu/giving/sunset-jazz

