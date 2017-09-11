The ' Sport of Kings' comes to Hawaii for The Kahala Hotel & Resort Hawaii Invitational of Polo

The Hawaii International Polo Association (HIPA) is delighted to announce The Kahala Hotel & Resort, Hawaii Invitational of Polo is set to gallop into paradise September 14-17, 2017 at the Waimanalo Polo Fields, home of the Honolulu Polo Club. The historic four-day Invitational is an unmatched sporting event for Hawaii, which celebrates a rich and revered history of the original paniolo culture dating back to the early 1880’s when Polo was heralded as ‘The Sport of Kings’ under the reign of King Kalakaua. More than thirteen decades later, The 2017 Hawaii Invitational of Polo (HIoP) will compete at the highest level of the globally regarded sport by by welcoming an ALL-PRO, Highest-Goal Format set at 25 goals per team (collectively 50 goals on the field). This format is unprecedented for polo in the United States. Anticipated to draw thousands, the 2017 Hawaii Invitational of Polo is now on par with elite titles such as the US Open in Florida, The Queen's Cup in the United Kingdom, The Gold Cup in Dubai, and The Argentine Open.

Applauded as one of Hawaii’s most sophisticated annual sporting events, The Kahala Hotel & Resort Hawaii Invitational of Polo, Presented by Cartier will bring together the best of the best from the world’s leading polo associations, entertainment, fashion, gastronomy, spirits and much more. Following the match, there will be a post-player-party boasting high-energy entertainment, live-music and dancing under the stars

“I selected an All-Pro format to clearly distinguish our event as a one-of-a-kind, best-of-the-best, polo event that showcases Hawaii as an elite Polo destination. I am extremely proud of this event, and it clearly plants our flag on the international stage of polo. Just as the Sony Open has done for golf, and the Triple Crown has done for surfing. The Hawaii Invitational of Polo will honor Hawaii’s paniolo culture and preserve a polo legacy for generations to come.” says, Chris Dawson, Founder and CEO HIoP.

This world-class Invitational is the vision and passion of Christopher Dawson, Founder of the Hawaii International Polo Association, (HIPA), and Hawaii Polo Life apparel brand (HPL). Dawson is a prominent Native Hawaiian and business leader and an avid horseman and polo player who served on the Board of the United States Polo Association for more than 10-years. While serving on the national board, he had a unique opportunity to participate in the marketing, branding, and merchandising of polo sport on global scale while simultaneously bringing it to life here in Hawaii.

For more information, visit http://www.hawaiipololife.com/

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.