Hoohalialia: Remembering Her Majesty Exhibit at UH

The 100th anniversary of the death of Queen Liliuokalani will be on November 11, 2017. The University of Hawaii‘i at Manoa Hawaiinuiakea School of Hawaiian Knowledge is observing the centennial with an exhibit of her papers, songs and photographs at Hamilton Library in September and October, as well as the concert, “Hoohalialia: Remembering Her Majesty,” at Kennedy Theatre on Saturday, October 7.

This morning on Hawaii News Now Sunrise, we talked to Hawaii State Archivist, Adam Jansen, Curator of the Exhibit/Kamakakuokalani Librarian Keahiahi Long and Interim Dean of Hawaiinuiakea School of Hawaiian Knowledge Jon Osorio about the exhibit. Details about the concert that is also connected to the exhibit are below.

“A century after her passing, this remarkable leader remains an exemplary symbol of ability, grace, ethics and courage,” said Osorio. “We have to take the time and remember her example and leadership that still inspires us today. Our hope is that this exhibit and concert will celebrate her life and legacy and introduce our beloved queen to those who do not know her.”

Four themes – makaukau (ability), no‘eau (grace and talent), ku i ka pono (ethics) and wiwo‘ole (courage) provide the structure for the centennial events.

The Hamilton Library Exhibit

Highlights from the Hamilton Library exhibit, curated by Kamakakuokalani Librarian Keahiahi Long and Associate Professor April Drexel, include:

The Black Ribbon Dress. A reproduction of the black ribbon dress that the then-Princess Liliuokalani wore to Queen Victoria's Golden Jubilee, celebrating the 50th anniversary of her accession to the throne. The dress is famously depicted in a portrait on display at 'Iolani Palace. The reproduction was commissioned by The Friends of ‘Iolani Palace.

Hand-written songsheets. The Queen was a prolific composer and the exhibit showcases reproductions of a selection of the Queen's mele as written in her own hand. Courtesy of the Hawaii State Archives.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.



Hoohalialia: Remembering Her Majesty Concert

October 7, 2017, 7 p.m.

UHM Kennedy Theatre

Kumu hula, artists and scholars will be paying tribute to the Queen through a special performance of mele, hula and hai olelo at Kennedy Theatre on Saturday, October 7, 2017.

Performers include Manu Boyd and Halau 'O ke Alii Ku Makani; Nola Nahulu, and the Honolulu Youth Opera Chorus: The Cantilena and Gioventu Musicale Ensembles; the UH Manoa Hawaiian Chorus; the Kawiaolaonapukanileo Vocal Ensemble; Halau Ka La 'Onohi Mai o Ha'eha'e; and Vicky Holt Takamine and Halau Pua Ali'i 'Ilima.

General admission tickets are is $50. A $120 VIP package includes special seating, a hosted reception and wine tasting.

All proceeds will fund scholarships for Native Hawaiian students attending UH Manoa.

For more information, please visit is http://manoa.hawaii.edu/hshk/tickets-available-now-for-remembering-her-majesty/

