Retired Navy commander to be sentenced in massive bribery scandal

A retired U.S. Navy commander in Hawaii is charged in a growing corruption scandal involving a Malaysian defense contractor.

A retired U.S. Navy commander in Hawaii is charged in a growing corruption scandal involving a Malaysian defense contractor.

A retired U.S. Navy commander in Hawaii will be sentenced Monday in a federal courtroom for his involvement in a massive bribery scandal.

David Kapaun pleaded guilty to lying about his relationship with Malaysia-based defense contractor Leonard Francis, nicknamed “Fat Leonard.”

Francis had admitted to bribing Navy officials with cash, prostitutes and other gifts in exchange for information to help his company, Singapore-based Glenn Defense Marine Asia.

Kapaun admitted to making false statements on a security clearance form.

Kapaun’s defense attorney, Victor Bakke, said his client also didn’t disclose receiving dinners, hotel stays and prostitutes from Francis.

Kapaun is one of nearly two dozen Navy officials charged in the scandal.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.