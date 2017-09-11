Copy-Forecast: Trade winds weakening, vog to hang around

Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.
Maui County officials want to hear from the public about how to proceed with its public parks and pools.
Honolulu will mark the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks Monday with a somber ceremony in front of city hall's eternal flame.
