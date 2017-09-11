Forecast: A humid day with possible heavy showers

Another sticky day with possible heavy showers.

Winds are light and variable as we start the new work week, and they will likely stay that way until Friday.

Days will be mostly sunny with sea breezes developing in the afternoon. Skies are expected to cloud up over interior and leeward neighborhoods after lunchtime and showers could develop.

Those showers could be briefly heavy.

High in Honolulu will be 89 degrees.

Surf continues to be slightly elevated both town and country. North shores will be larger tomorrow. South shores will hold size from today through Tuesday.

Today's waves will be 4-6 feet north, 2-4 feet south, 1-3 feet east and west.

No marine or weather advisories are posted. No tropical cyclone activity is expected over the next 2 days in the Central Pacific, but there are two potential systems in the East Pacific that we are tracking.

- Dan Cooke

