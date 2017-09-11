Maui County hosts meetings to get input on parks, pools

Maui County officials want to hear from the public about how to proceed with its public parks and pools. That’s why they will be hosting a series of open house meetings this month.

The Parks Department is working on a long-term plan to improve its parks, including figuring out what kind of parks are needed in specific neighborhoods.

There will be seven meetings across Maui County through the end of the month.

Here is the schedule:

Monday, Sept. 11

5 – 7:30 p.m.

Lahaina Civic Center (West Maui)



Tuesday, Sept. 12

5 – 7:30 p.m.

Kahului Community Center (Central Maui)



Wednesday, Sept. 13

5 – 7:30 p.m.

Tavares Community Center (Upcountry)



Thursday, Sept. 14

5 – 7:30 p.m.

Kenoilo Recreation Center (South Maui)



Saturday, Sept. 16

9 – 11:30 a.m.

Lahaina Community Center



Tuesday, Sept. 19

4 – 6:30 p.m.

Mitchell Pauole Center (Molokai)



Thursday, Sept. 21

4 – 6:30 p.m.

Helene Hall (Hana)

