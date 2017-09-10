Kailua nurse who dedicates life saving others, now in need of help

A Kailua nurse who has dedicated her life to saving others, is now in need of help.

Susan Armstrong, 52, remains in the ICU after the car she was driving was broadsided at a Kaneohe intersection last week.

The accident was caught on dash cam.

"A big SUV came through and T-boned her and she was rushed to the hospital unconscious," said Sandra Potier, Armstrong's sister. "She has six broken ribs and her pelvic bone is broken in three different places. She has tubes all over her body to keep her alive right now."

Armstrong is a nurse both at Kapiolani Medical Center's pediatric intensive care unit and at Castle Medical Center's ICU.

Just about anyone you ask will have nothing but good things to say about the mother of three.

"She just takes care of people," said Potier.

"Susan always puts everyone first, everyone is always before her," said her co-worker Laurie Yamamoto.

"She's obviously a very valuable member of our society," said Max Coderre, Armstrong's father.

Family, friends and co-workers have banded together to show their support for a woman who's given so much.

"Right now, it's time to put her first," said Yamamoto. "She deserves to be taken care of for all those years of taking care of everyone else."

A fundraising page set up for Armstrong has collected almost $20,000 in five days.

Her family says Armstrong is the sole caregiver for her husband, three kids and granddaughter.

It will be a long road to recovery, so every little bit helps.

"She supports everyone else and we need to support her," said Potier.

The accident is under investigation.

Click here if you would like to help Armstrong.

