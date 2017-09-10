Hawaii Air National Guard returns home after Harvey and Irma relief missions

A former Hawaii resident who owns a Hawaiian food truck in San Antonio is driving it to the coast this weekend, where he plans to feed teri-burgers and kalua pig plates to thousands of Hurricane Harvey flood victims.

Days after the hurricane hit, the Hawaii-based t-shirt company Crazy Shirts has already donated a large check to the Red Cross – along with thousands of clothing items to those impacted by the storm.

More than a dozen members of the Hawaii Air National Guard deployed to Texas on Friday to help Gulf Coast residents who were impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The Hawaii Air National Guard is back home after providing relief efforts in Texas and Florida.

Sixteen Airmen departed from Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam on September 1 following the devastating impacts from Hurricane Harvey.

The Guardsmen helped transport relief supplies not only to Texans but also to the Virgin Islands ahead of Hurricane Irma, which is now making landfall in Florida.

"We flew over 100 hours, delivered over 300,000 pounds of cargo and nearly almost 200 passengers," Maj. Michael G. Namocot said. "Later we got tasked with bringing some medevac troops from Kentucky down to the Virgin Islands."

Gov. David Ige also met with the crew upon their return.

"The humanitarian relief missions personally are the most rewarding missions whether it's in a foreign country like I did in the past, but to be able to help so many people in need within our own nation is extremely rewarding," Master Sgt. Kerrie Morris said.

The troops were a part of a large response of aloha from Hawaii in aiding with relief efforts. Dozens of Red Cross volunteers from the islands, along with former Hawaii residents living in Texas, brought food, supplies and other necessities to the Lone Star State.

