KIUC officials restore power after island-wide blackout

Kauai residents were without power for some time Sunday as Kauai Island Utility Cooperative officials worked to restore an island-wide blackout.

The first outage happened at 10:30 a.m. Officials say the island was without power for about 80 minutes before electricity was restored around 11:50 a.m.

Then, around 12:45 p.m., the power went out again. The second outage lasted about 40 minutes.

A photo sent to Hawaii News Now shows traffic lights inoperable near Kapaa town.

KIUC said there was a trip in the system at the Kapaia station. They are working to pinpoint a cause.

