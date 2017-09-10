11 people total injured in two separate building fires on the Big Island

Hawaii County firefighters responded to two separate fires this weekend — one in Pepe'ekeo and the other in the volcano district.

The first fire broke out at a home on Nahelenani Street in Volcano around 6:15 p.m. Saturday evening.

When fire crews arrived, they said the single-story home was fully engulfed in flames. Three people were home at the time the fire started. One adult male sustained burns while trying to put out the flames.

He was taken in serious condition to Hilo Medical Center. The other two residents, both children, were taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.

It took crews about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. The flames were fully extinguished around 8:20 p.m.

The blaze caused about $80,000 in damage. It is unclear what started the fire.

Then, around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, fire crews rushed to the Kauhaleolu Apartments in Pepe'ekeo.

Upon arrival to the two story building, crews found the upper floors fully involved. The fire also threatened nearby buildings.

All occupants were able to escape the building, but eight people were taken to the Hilo Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.

Investigators determined unattended cooking started the fire.

Firefighters had the flames extinguished in 30 minutes.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

The American Red Cross is aiding displaced residents.

