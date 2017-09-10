Moped driver dies after late night accident on South Beretania St.

A 56-year-old man died after a moped accident late Saturday night.

The accident happened around 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of Ward Avenue and South Beretania Street.

Police said the man was driving his moped west on South Beretania Street when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old woman. The man was then ejected from his moped.

He was taken from the scene in critical condition to a hospital where he later died.

Officials said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors.

His identity has not yet been released.

This is Oahu's 31st traffic fatality in 2017 compared to 40 this time in 2016.

