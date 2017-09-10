HPD investigating two overnight robberies in Waipahu

Honolulu police are investigating two robberies that took place overnight in Waipahu this weekend.

The first robbery happened around 11:50 p.m. Saturday evening. Police say two male suspects approached a 26-year-old man, threatened him with a dangerous weapon and took his belongings.

The two suspects then fled on foot. Their identities and whereabouts are unknown.

Then, around 1 a.m. Sunday, police said a 58-year-old woman was approached by a male suspect who brandished a dangerous weapon and took her belongings.

The suspect fled before police arrived on scene.

Whereabouts and an identity of the suspect in the second robbery are also unknown.

Police say it is unclear if the two robberies are connected. Both took place in parking lots of area shopping centers.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with tips should call police.

