Titans fall to Raiders in Mariota's return

Marcus Mariota tossed for 256-yards and rushed for a touchdown in his first regular season game since breaking his leg last season as the Titans fell to the Raiders 26-16 in Nashville on Sunday morning.

It was a match-up of young, talented quarterbacks, both returning from season ending injuries - with Mariota, and Oakland quarterback, Derek Carr, going head to head. Carr, who broke his leg just hours apart from Mariota's injury last Christmas Eve, threw for 262-yards and two touchdowns. With that, he and Oakland earned their third win in the match-up in as many years.

Meanwhile, Mariota's mobility seemed unaffected by the fractured fibula he spent most of the off-season rehabilitating when he rushed for a 10-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

However, the former Crusader's trip to the end zone would be the only TD of the day for the Titans, who settled for three field goals through the next three quarters.

Sunday's season opener also marked the long-awaited return of running back Marshawn Lynch who, in his first game as a Raider, recorded 76-yards rushing on 18 carries in the win.

Mariota and the Titans will look to bounce back against divisional rival, Jacksonville next week, while the Raiders host the Jets.

