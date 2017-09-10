Punahou shuts out Kamehameha, 21-0

Punahou laid down the hammer against the Kamehameha Warriors Saturday night at Aloha Stadium, shutting out the Warriors 21-0 in a defensive battle.

Both teams went back-and-forth as each defensive was looking to post a shutout until Punahou’s cornerback Tanner Ono picked off Keone in the second quarter, returning the pick for a touchdown to put the first points on the board in the game after a scoreless opening first quarter.

At the half, Punahou continued to control the tempo of the game as Kamehameha had no creativity on offense, continually running the ball up the middle into a crowd of defenders. Kamehameha did have an opportunity to put points on the scoreboard in the first half, but missed wide on a field goal attempt.

At the half, Punahou held onto its 7-0 lead and was able to double its lead in the third quarter thanks to running back Vincent Terrell, who scampered off for a 48-yard touchdown run in the game's only offensive touchdown until the fourth quarter, where Barber ran 54 yards for a score of his own to put the game to rest with a three touchdown lead.

Punahou racked up 315 offensive yards, including 191 yards on the ground with the majority of those yards coming from quarterback Stephen Barber Jr., who earned 113 yards on 12 carries, including a score. Passing the ball, however, was not as clean for Barber as he threw four interceptions on 11-of-21 passing for 124 yards with zero touchdown passes.

Kamehameha didn’t do any better through the air as quarterback Kiai Keone completed just 8-of-20 passing attempts for 50 yards and an interception.

The Warriors chose to utilize a more run-heavy offense against Punahou, but didn’t find much success on the ground as they only racked up 88 rushing yards, averaging 2.2 yards per carry for the game.

Punahou will now look forward to their next game against Saint Louis next Saturday against St. Louis at Aloha Stadium. As for the Warriors, they'll have time to regroup from Saturday's loss before they rematch Punahou at Aloha Stadium on Saturday, September 22.

