Watch livestreams from Florida as Irma nears state

Hurricane Irma is roaring toward Florida, packing high winds and the threat of a significant storm surge.
Livestreams across the state are catching some of Irma's might. Here are a few to watch:
DELRAY BEACH
MULTIPLE CITIES:
MIAMI:
TAMPA:
