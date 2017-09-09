Former Hawaii residents in Florida among thousands preparing for Hurricane Irma

Several former Hawaii residents are among thousands of Florida residents bracing for the impacts from Hurricane Irma.

They've seen the dramatic images from the Caribbean and are hoping their homes will be spared.

Former Makakilo resident Angel Figueroa moved to Florida a little more than two months ago.

The tow truck driver is riding out the hurricane with relatives in the coastal city of Port St. Lucie.

"We managed to buy about six cases of water. We have canned goods, stuff that will get us out through the storm, flashlights, batteries and stuff like that," Figueroa said.

Up north in Port Orange Fla., former Waialua resident Michelle Shockley said she'll be riding out the storm in her mobile home.

"We went around and removed all of the debris outside our home. Anything that could be picked up by a strong wind and turned into a projectile has been moved into the house," Shockley said.

Shockley decided to stay put because of the traffic jams and gas shortages sparked by mass evacuations. Shockley did tie down her mobile home, but is still concerned her preparation may not be enough.

"That's the biggest fear, of course, that the winds would take a portion of the roof. If they do take the roof, we have other options," she said. "We do have a clubhouse that's nearby. Although it's not hurricane certified, it would provide shelter."

Former Aiea resident Khrysti Hunsworth is also hunkering down in Orlando.

"I've put towels in the windows to keep from getting any leakage. We're high enough so we shouldn't get any flooding, but we may get some leaking from windows and doors, and things that may not be sealed all the way. Hunsworth said.

Florida's Governor Rick Scott said, "This is your last chance to make a good decision" as he advised thousands to seek shelter.

