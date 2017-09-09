Forecast: Mother Nature hits the brakes on the trade winds

Trade winds are backing down and will give way to afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes for the next several days. That will allow for afternoon cloud buildups and some pop-up showers, along with muggier conditions. Trades won't build back in until Friday.

Surf is quiet right now but there's still some fun waves to be had on the north shore at 4 to 7 feet. Surf will be small on remaining shores. There are no marine warnings in effect.

- Ben Gutierrez

