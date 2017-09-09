Some school bus routes restored, but HIDOE still struggles with - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Some school bus routes restored, but HIDOE still struggles with driver shortage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The DOE said Friday progress continues in resolving a school bus driver shortage on Maui and Kauai. 

The shortage of qualified Commercial Driver Licensed (CDL) drivers was first reported in early August, around the start of the new school year. 

As a result, some routes on Maui and Kauai were consolidated, impacting many students.

The state says they have been working to fill vacant positions. 

This week, the DOE said two Iao Intermediate bus serving Waihee, Ocean View Estates all the way to Iao Parkside have been restored. Lahainaluna High routes have also been fully restored.

Maui's vacant driver positions now stands at seven, which is down from 11 three weeks ago. 

State officials expect the remaining routes to be restored in the coming weeks. 

On Kauai, there are still seven vacant positions to be filled. that's down from eight three weeks ago. Although routes have been consolidated, all schools remain serviced. 

Some applicants are in the CDL process to help alleviate the strain on drivers.

Anyone interested in becoming a CDL driver can take a three week training and testing course. For more information, call the Student Transportation Services Branch at (808) 586-0170. 

Other questions or concerns regarding school buses can be directed to the Get On Board Hotline at (808) 586-0161. 

