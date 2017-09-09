Brian Viloria makes quick work of Miguel Cartagena with 5th round TKO

Waipahu's own Brian "The Hawaiian Punch" Viloria had another show-stopping performance against Miguel Cartagena Saturday evening in the StubHub Center in California with a fifth round TKO stoppage.

Viloria, who improved to 38-5 with the win, moved up in weight to fight Cartagena in the junior bantamweight division after serving as the flyweight and super flyweight champion until his loss to Roman Gonzalez back in 2015. Viloria returned to the ring last March after more than a year away from boxing. He won an eight-round unanimous decision against Ruben Montoya.

The 36-year-old proved to the boxing world that despite his age, he still packs a punch with his stoppage victory over a tough opponent in Cartagena, who boasts a 15-4-1 career record. Look for Viloria to be on the hunt for a title shot in his coming fights. Maybe even a rematch against Gonzalez could be on the horizon.

