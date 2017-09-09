State to temporarily close Makapuu lighthouse trail for improvements

A popular hiking trail in East Oahu will be temporarily closed to the public as crews complete improvements to the parking lot area.

Officials with the Department of Land and Natural resources said the trail will be closed from Wednesday September 13 until Friday September 15. During the closure, crews will be applying a weather-resistant protective slurry to the park's entry road and parking lot.

The DLNR said the sealant requires time to cure, and all traffic must avoid the area.

"We apologize to hikers for this inconvenience, and have tried to schedule the work to minimize disruption to park use. However, this work will ensure that the pavement in the park remains in good condition for many more years," Curt Cottrell, State Parks administrator said.

A week later, an additional closure will take place for striping of parking stalls. The exact date has not been set.

While the trail is closed, the public can access the Kaiwi shoreline from the park boundary next to Sandy Beach.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.