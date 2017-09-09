Police, state sheriffs looking for escaped furlough housing inmate

Police and state sheriffs are looking for a Women's Community Correction Center inmate that escaped from a residential furlough home early Saturday morning.

WCCC officials say Momi Kauhane-Malrey left the YWCA Fernhurst furlough home where she resides around 3:35 a.m.

Kauhane-Malrey, 33, is allowed to work and reside outside of WCCC because she is in the extended furlough program, and classified as community custody, the lowest custody level, officials said.

She's described as 5' 7" tall, 188 lb with brown hair and brown eyes.

She's serving time for multiple drug-related offenses.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or Sheriff Dispatch at 586-1352.

