Pictures Plus Show Off Your Summer Photo Contest

How was your Summer? Here's your chance to "Show Off Your Summer" by submitting a photo that exemplifies how your Summer went. You could be one of the five selected winners to WIN a Colorfuse metal print from Pictures Plus Hawaii! Four winners will receive a 16"x24" Colorfuse metal print and one Grand Prize winner will receive a large 30"x40" Colorfuse metal print. Start digging through those photos a submit a photo today!

Submit Photo: http://hine.ws/showoff

