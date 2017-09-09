Pictures Plus Show Off Your Summer Photo Contest - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Pictures Plus Show Off Your Summer Photo Contest

By Chad Asuncion, Digital Operations Manager
How was your Summer? Here's your chance to "Show Off Your Summer" by submitting a photo that exemplifies how your Summer went. You could be one of the five selected winners to WIN a Colorfuse metal print from Pictures Plus Hawaii! Four winners will receive a 16"x24" Colorfuse metal print and one Grand Prize winner will receive a large 30"x40" Colorfuse metal print. Start digging through those photos a submit a photo today!

Submit Photo: http://hine.ws/showoff

