Tagovailoa scores his first TD in Tuscaloosa

As the top-ranked Crimson Tide improved to 2-0 on the season, St. Louis alum, Tua Tagovailoa, found the end zone for the first time for Alabama against Fresno State on Saturday morning.

2016 SEC offensive player of the year, Jalen Hurts got the start behind center for Bama, while Tagovailoa saw limited snaps during the game.

Tagovailoa made his Tuscaloosa debut with the Crimson Tide up 21-3 in the second quarter. He completed two of three passes during his first drive, but was also sacked for a loss of eight yards in that series.

The Ewa Beach native reappeared in the fourth quarter. He ended the game having completed six of nine passes for 64-yards, including a 16-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III in fourth quarter against the Bulldogs.

