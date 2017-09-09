Tagovailoa scores his first TD in Tuscaloosa

Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the storm.More >>
A popular hiking trail in East Oahu will be temporarily closed to the public as crews complete improvements to the parking lot area.More >>
Police and state sheriffs are looking for a Women's Community Correction Center inmate that escaped from a residential furlough home early Saturday morning.More >>
A 17-year-old woman died Friday night after being hit on the side of Farrington Highway in Waianae.More >>
