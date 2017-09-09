17-year-old pedestrian killed in Waianae accident

A 17-year-old woman died Friday night after being hit on the side of Farrington Highway in Waianae.

Family members identified the teenager as Kailen Wong.

Police say the accident happened around 9:30 p.m. when a 47-year-old male struck the woman on Farrington Highway near Maipela Street.

Wong was taken to a hospital in critical condition where she later died.

Police say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

This is the 30th death on Oahu's roads in 2017 compared to 36 this time last year.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to Wong's family.

This story will be updated.

