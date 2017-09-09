LIVE BLOG: Rainbow Warriors vs. UCLA Bruins - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

LIVE BLOG: Rainbow Warriors vs. UCLA Bruins

By Chad Asuncion, Digital Operations Manager
By David McCracken, Sports Reporter
HALFTIME: UCLA lead 35-7

- Dylan Collie drops easy first down conversion as UH goes into HT trailing by 28 points.

2nd Quarter: :38

- UH looking to close the gap before halftime with late drive downfield. 4th and 10 on UCLA's 24.

2nd Quarter: 2:34

UCLA TOUCHDOWN

- Brown throws interception to UCLA's Darnay Holmes, who returned pick 30 yards for score. UCLA leads 35-7.

2nd Quarter: 2:41

UCLA TOUCHDOWN

- Rosen finds Andrews for nine-yard TD grab for Andrews' second TD of the day. 

2nd Quarter: 3:26

- UCLA showcase some trickery of its own with receiver Caleb Wilson throwing the ball downfield to Starks for 39-yard gain.

2nd Quarter: 3:46

UH FAILED FAKE PUNT

- UH battles self-inflicted penalties on first three downs. Gaudion fakes punt and nearly gets first down, but falls just short after 19-yard run. 

2nd Quarter: 7:00

UCLA TOUCHDOWN

- First career TD for Bruins running back Demtri Felton as he finds open field on an off-tackle run. UCLA lead 21-7 after PAT.

2nd Quarter: 8:12

- UCLA moving the ball quickly after receiving kickoff. Already find themselves in red zone after big return. 

2nd Quarter: 11:52

UH TOUCHDOWN

- Brown finds Diocemy Saint Juste on play-action pass for wide open four-yard touchdown. UCLA lead 14-7. 

2nd Quarter: 12:55

- UCLA bail out UH on fourth down with defensive holding penalty. Automatic first down for Hawaii in red zone. 

END OF FIRST QUARTER: UCLA 14-0 UH

1st quarter: 1:16

UCLA TOUCHDOWN

- Rosen finds Theo Howard for 26-yard TD pass. UCLA lead 14-0 after extra point.

1st quarter: 3:17

- Rosen goes deep, gets Trayvon Henderson on questionable pass interference penalty.

UH MISSED FG 

- 'Bows stopped short on third down, Ryan Meskell misses 50-yard field goal on 4th down. UCLA ball. 

1st quarter: 5:54

- After getting the ball back, Brown finds Kaiwi Chung on play-action for 37-yard gain on 3rd and short. 'Bows looking to stay within striking distance. 

1st quarter: 6:43

UCLA TOUCHDOWN 

- Rosen lobs 25-yard pass to Darren Andrews for easy score. Bruins lead Warriors 7-0 after extra point. 

1st quarter: 8:34

- After 18-yard completion, Bruins QB Josh Rosen leads team downfield, followed by a 25-yard run from tailback Nate Starks.

1st quarter: 9:41 

- UH can't convert 3rd and 16 after Brown gets sacked on second down. Perfect punt from Stan Gaudion pins UCLA on own one-yard line.

1st quarter: 12:32

- 'Bows pick-up second first down on opening drive thanks to Dru Brown's legs. Warriors driving.

1st quarter: 14:56

- Warriors receive kickoff, start on their own 25-yard line. 

Just minutes away from kickoff, the Warriors perform their pre-game Ha'a.

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are on the road this week in Pasadena, California to face the UCLA Bruins. Follow our LIVE BLOG of the game on your mobile device or computer by clicking the link below. Let’s GO BOWS!

Follow the game: http://hine.ws/warriornation

