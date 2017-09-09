LIVE BLOG: Rainbow Warriors vs. UCLA Bruins

HALFTIME: UCLA lead 35-7

- Dylan Collie drops easy first down conversion as UH goes into HT trailing by 28 points.

2nd Quarter: :38

- UH looking to close the gap before halftime with late drive downfield. 4th and 10 on UCLA's 24.

2nd Quarter: 2:34

UCLA TOUCHDOWN

- Brown throws interception to UCLA's Darnay Holmes, who returned pick 30 yards for score. UCLA leads 35-7.

UCLA's Holmes cuts off Brown's out pass for the pick six and #HawaiiFB trails UCLA 35-7 with 2:34 before halftime. — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) September 9, 2017

2nd Quarter: 2:41

UCLA TOUCHDOWN

- Rosen finds Andrews for nine-yard TD grab for Andrews' second TD of the day.

After a trick play, Rosen strikes Andrews over the middle for the 9-yd score. #HawaiiFB trails UCLA 28-7, 2:41 to halftime. — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) September 9, 2017

2nd Quarter: 3:26

- UCLA showcase some trickery of its own with receiver Caleb Wilson throwing the ball downfield to Starks for 39-yard gain.

2nd Quarter: 3:46

UH FAILED FAKE PUNT

- UH battles self-inflicted penalties on first three downs. Gaudion fakes punt and nearly gets first down, but falls just short after 19-yard run.

Warriors stopped for 1st time on their own side. Gaudion attempts fake punt and comes just 3 yards shy. UCLA at UH 48, UH down 21-7, 3:46 Q2 — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) September 9, 2017

2nd Quarter: 7:00

UCLA TOUCHDOWN

- First career TD for Bruins running back Demtri Felton as he finds open field on an off-tackle run. UCLA lead 21-7 after PAT.

Warriors make a goal line stand to force 3rd, but a Felton sweep around the left side gives UCLA the 21-7 lead. 7:00 - Q2 #HawaiiFB — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) September 9, 2017

2nd Quarter: 8:12

- UCLA moving the ball quickly after receiving kickoff. Already find themselves in red zone after big return.

UCLA return comes out to the 27 with 11:46 on the Q2 clock. #HawaiiFB trails 14-7. #LiveAlohaPlayWarrior — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) September 9, 2017

2nd Quarter: 11:52

UH TOUCHDOWN

- Brown finds Diocemy Saint Juste on play-action pass for wide open four-yard touchdown. UCLA lead 14-7.

SIXLAND, Brown play action to Saint Juste with the 4yd TD pass gets the 'Bows on the board .

Hawaii trails 14-7 with 11:52 left in 2nd QTR — Taryn Hatcher (@TarynHatcher) September 9, 2017

Brown rolls out and finds his running back Saint Juste for the 1st UH score. 75-yd drive for #HawaiiFB #LiveAlohaPlayWarrior pic.twitter.com/bWqlC4OElb — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) September 9, 2017

2nd Quarter: 12:55

- UCLA bail out UH on fourth down with defensive holding penalty. Automatic first down for Hawaii in red zone.

UCLA pass interference on 4th and 2 gives #HawaiiFB 1st down at the Bruins 24. — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) September 9, 2017

END OF FIRST QUARTER: UCLA 14-0 UH

At the end of Q1, #HawaiiFB trails. Warriors with 2 drives into UCLA territory and 108 yards of offense.#LiveAlohaPlayWarrior pic.twitter.com/29hENNiSO4 — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) September 9, 2017

1st quarter: 1:16

UCLA TOUCHDOWN

- Rosen finds Theo Howard for 26-yard TD pass. UCLA lead 14-0 after extra point.

UCLA capitalizes are a HIGHLY QUESTIONABLE PI call on Henderson.

Bruins lead 14-0 with 1:16 left in the 1st QTR — Taryn Hatcher (@TarynHatcher) September 9, 2017

1st quarter: 3:17

- Rosen goes deep, gets Trayvon Henderson on questionable pass interference penalty.

UH MISSED FG

- 'Bows stopped short on third down, Ryan Meskell misses 50-yard field goal on 4th down. UCLA ball.

'Bows first chance to get on the scoreboard a no go.

Meskell's FG attempt from 50 yds is wide left

7-0 UCLA with 3:17 left in the 1st QTR — Taryn Hatcher (@TarynHatcher) September 9, 2017

Meskell's 50-yarder slides wide left and UCLA takes over at its 32. Bruins lead 7-0, 3:10 Q1#HawaiiFB — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) September 9, 2017

1st quarter: 5:54

- After getting the ball back, Brown finds Kaiwi Chung on play-action for 37-yard gain on 3rd and short. 'Bows looking to stay within striking distance.

Chung takes his 1st career catch 37 yards to the UCLA 30. #HawaiiFB — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) September 9, 2017

1st quarter: 6:43

UCLA TOUCHDOWN

- Rosen lobs 25-yard pass to Darren Andrews for easy score. Bruins lead Warriors 7-0 after extra point.

UCLA scoring drive: 7 plays, 99 yds, 3:21

Rosen: 5-5, 68 yds, TD after 1 offensive series #HNNSports #HINews — Taryn Hatcher (@TarynHatcher) September 9, 2017

1st quarter: 8:34

- After 18-yard completion, Bruins QB Josh Rosen leads team downfield, followed by a 25-yard run from tailback Nate Starks.

1st quarter: 9:41

- UH can't convert 3rd and 16 after Brown gets sacked on second down. Perfect punt from Stan Gaudion pins UCLA on own one-yard line.

#HawaiiFB drives to the UCLA 34 but the drive stalls. Gaudion drops a perfect punt to the Bruins 1.

10:04 Q1 in LA — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) September 9, 2017

1st quarter: 12:32

- 'Bows pick-up second first down on opening drive thanks to Dru Brown's legs. Warriors driving.

1st quarter: 14:56

- Warriors receive kickoff, start on their own 25-yard line.

Just minutes away from kickoff, the Warriors perform their pre-game Ha'a.

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are on the road this week in Pasadena, California to face the UCLA Bruins. Follow our LIVE BLOG of the game on your mobile device or computer by clicking the link below. Let’s GO BOWS!

Follow the game: http://hine.ws/warriornation

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.