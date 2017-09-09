'It's just a venue to me... I'm just going to go out there and ball out': 'Bows say they're ready for the Rose Bowl

The Rainbow Warriors are no strangers to big stages. Last year Hawaii opened their season at ANZ Stadium in Sydney before heading to the Big House in Ann Arbor to take on Michigan where they played in front of 110,000 fans.

Today UH will once again head to a historic venue. This time it's the Rose Bowl, where undoubtedly the 'Bows will be in enemy territory. But, Nick Rolovich says the environment shouldn't be anything his players can't handle.

"In all honesty, it's just a venue to me," said running back Diocemy Saint Juste. "No matter where I go, I'm just going to go out there and ball out."

"I think a bunch of guys will enjoy it, especially our Southern California guys," said Rolovich earlier this week. "I'm sure they grew up watching games in the Rose Bowl or watching games on TV. It's going to be a great experience for these guys."

Rolovich says if there's anything about their trip concerning him, besides UCLA, it's that his players from Southern California may get distracted at the possibility of seeing friends and family. But, according to Redondo Beach native, linebacker, Jahlani Tavai, the Rainbow Warriors aren't going to allow that to become an issue.

"It's business," said Tavai. "We're there to play football. Nothing else until after the game. After the game we can enjoy what we have there. But at this time we have to make sure that we dial in and understand that UCLA is a respectable opponent."

The Rainbow Warriors and the Bruins kick off at 11:00 a.m. HST on Pac-12 Network.

