TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break snarls traffic on Beretania St.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Two mauka-bound lanes of Beretania Street are closed following a water main break.

The 12-inch break happened near the Times Supermarket.

Drivers should expect delays. 

The Board of Water Supply said repairs to the damaged water main are expected to continue into the evening.

