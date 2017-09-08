Analysis: Hawaii's infrastructure subpar

Hawaii's infrastructure isn't to be envied.

That's according to a new survey by 24/7 Wall St.

The financial site ranked Hawaii worst in the nation for the condition of its infrastructure.

To come up with the ranking, the site looked at the share of a state's roads, bridged and dams in poor condition.

In the islands, the site said, about 29 percent of roads are in "poor condition." That's the fifth highest in the nation.

Hawaii also had a high percentage of dams at risk. But the state ranked well when compared to other states on the percentage of deficient bridges (5.7 percent).

Rhode Island took the no. 2 spot for worst infrastructure, and West Virginia was no. 3.

