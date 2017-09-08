Honolulu to mark 16th anniversary of 9/11 with Honolulu Hale ceremony

Honolulu will mark the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks Monday with a somber ceremony in front of city hall’s eternal flame.

Nine people with Hawaii ties died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York and Washington:

Michael Collins, 38, who dreamed of retiring in Hawaii with his wife, Lissa.

Patricia Colodner, 39, who was described as a “wonderful, devoted mother" by her husband.

Georgine Corrigan, 56, a Hawaii Kai collectibles dealer and doting grandmother.

Maile Hale, 26, the 1993 valedictorian at Kaiser High School. “She was what everybody wants their child to be,” said her mother.

Heather Ho, 32, a Punahou School graduate and award-winning pastry chef at Windows on the World at the World Trade Center.

Richard Keane, 54, who is remembered by family for his warmth and love of a good story.

David Laychak, 40, who was among 125 Pentagon employees and contractors who died on 9/11.

Richard Y.C. Lee, 34, whose office at the World Trade Center was filled with photos of his young son.

Christine Snyder, a 32-year-old arborist and project manager for the Outdoor Circle who had been married for just three months when she died.

The mayor’s annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Monday in front of Honolulu Hale.

First responders, city officials and members of the public will participate.

The ceremony will include music, an oli, and speeches.

