PHOTOS: The aftermath of Hurricane Iniki

It hit on Sept. 11, 1992 — the strongest storm in modern Hawaii history. Hurricane Iniki was packing 140 mph winds went it made landfall on Kauai.

The storm devastated the island, causing millions of dollars in damage, killing six, and injuring more than 100.

