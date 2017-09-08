Copy-'How Far I'll Go' to be featured in dance video game series

By Sagan Evans

HNN Fall Intern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -- "Just Dance," a popular video game series, will soon feature “How Far I’ll Go.”

The song, from the film "Moana," will be included in the list of tracks to be released in 2018..

Gamers will have the opportunity to learn hula with a Moana-like dancer.

Songs by other artists, including Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, and Shakira are also included in the game.

"Just Dance" is set to release October 24, and is available for pre-order.

