'How Far I'll Go' to be featured in dance video game series - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Copy-'How Far I'll Go' to be featured in dance video game series

(Image: Just Dance/Youtube) (Image: Just Dance/Youtube)

By Sagan Evans
HNN Fall Intern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -- "Just Dance," a popular video game series, will soon feature “How Far I’ll Go.”

The song, from the film "Moana," will be included in the list of tracks to be released in 2018..

Gamers will have the opportunity to learn hula with a Moana-like dancer.

Songs by other artists, including Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, and Shakira are also included in the game.

"Just Dance" is set to release October 24, and is available for pre-order.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Hawaii News Now headlinesNewsMore>>

  • Death toll rises to 60 in powerful Mexico earthquake

    Death toll rises to 60 in powerful Mexico earthquake

    Friday, September 8 2017 1:26 AM EDT2017-09-08 05:26:43 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 7:40 PM EDT2017-09-08 23:40:15 GMT

    A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.

    More >>

    A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.

    More >>

  • Congress sends aid bill, debt hike to Trump

    Congress sends aid bill, debt hike to Trump

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:36 AM EDT2017-09-08 07:36:43 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-09-08 23:39:55 GMT

    Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House appears set to endorse a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats have married to a temporary increase in the government's borrowing authority.

    More >>

    Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House appears set to endorse a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats have married to a temporary increase in the government's borrowing authority.

    More >>

  • Miami shelters homeless against their will as Irma closes in

    Miami shelters homeless against their will as Irma closes in

    Friday, September 8 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-09-08 20:58:44 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-09-08 23:31:44 GMT
    Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the storm.More >>
    Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the storm.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly