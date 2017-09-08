Rock 4 Recovery to help benefit addiction treatment and recovery - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Rock 4 Recovery to help benefit addiction treatment and recovery programs

Image: Hawaii News Now Image: Hawaii News Now
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The problem of addiction here in Hawaii is an on--going problem. Many people do not know what to do when a loved one or a friend struggles with addiction. The solution – treatment and recovery programs from community based group support to residential treatment and more.

New Horizons Counseling is proud to announce: “Rock 4 Recovery!”  a benefit concert on Sunday, September 24th at The Republik.  Featuring the music of Kings of Spade. Many of the treatment centers are gathering together to be united as one to help the community.

For more information, visit rock4recovery.com or call 808-484-1000.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.

