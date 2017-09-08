Yamaguchi and Salonga team up for Hawaii's kids

Kristi Yamaguchi dazzled her way into the hearts of Americans when she captured gold at the 1992 Olympic Games. The figure skater will perform in a 2 day show at the Blaisdell Center September 9 - 10, 2017. Yamaguchi is teaming up with a huge Broadway star. Lea Salonga will preform live while some of the biggest named figure skaters take to the ice. A Tony award winner, Salonga has been the singing voice of Disney's Jasmine from Aladdin and Mulan. She's also a veteran of some of the most famous musicals on Broadway including Miss Saigon and Les Miserables.

For more information, here is a portion of the press release on the event that will benefit Yamaguchi's Always Dream Foundation, which promotes childhood literacy in Hawaii:

World renowned actress and singer Lea Salonga will perform at Kristi Yamaguchi’s GOLDEN MOMENT HAWAII, an extraordinary “concert on ice” to benefit early childhood literacy in Hawaii. Show times are Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. Tickets go on sale today, available at Ticketmaster, the Blaisdell Center Box Office and www.alwaysdream.org.

The Tony Award-winning Salonga will join a star-studded cast of figure skating champions as they take center ice at the Neil S. Blaisdell Arena in an all-new production of GOLDEN MOMENT, a project of Yamaguchi’s Always Dream Foundation (ADF) to support Hawaii’s Title 1 schools. Olympic Gold Medalist Brian Boitano joins Kristi as co-host; Dancing with the Stars phenom and island daughter Carrie Ann Inaba will emcee the Saturday, Sept. 9 show.

For two shows only, the Blaisdell Arena stage will be frozen over to showcase a cast of figure skating champions from North America and Japan. The skating extravaganza will be choreographed to live performances by Salonga and additional local artists to be announced in June. Current confirmed cast includes:

Gold Medalists: Kristi Yamaguchi (Albertville), Meryl Davis and Charlie White (Sochi), Ekaterina Gordeeva (Calgary) and Shizuka Arakawa (Turin)

Bronze Medalists: Daisuke Takahashi (Vancouver), Jeremy Abbott (Sochi)

World Champion: Yuka Sato (Chiba, Japan)

Known across the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch, Lea Salonga is a singer and actress who is best known for her Tony Award winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, in the field of musical theatre. She was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. Currently, Lea is a judge on the Philippines hit version of “The Voice.”

Yamaguchi said, “I’m thrilled to have Lea join us for Golden Moment 2017. Hawaii is like a second home to both of us, and we’re so excited to perform here together for the first time, not only to bring a once-in-a-lifetime show to the people of Hawaii, but to support early childhood literacy for underserved kids in the Aloha State.”

The first Golden Moment Hawaii, in November 2015, raised more than $200,000, and the Always Reading program is now serving more than 400 kindergarten students at seven Elementary Schools on Oahu: Kalihi-Kai, Linapuni, Fern, Puuhale, Waiahole, Pope and Kalihi. Net proceeds from Golden Moment stay in Hawaii to support Title 1 schools throughout the state.

For further information visit www.alwaysdream.org.