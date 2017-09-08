Sunrise Open House: Pearl City

On today's Sunrise Open House we're heading to Pearl City where there are 14 single family homes on the market, ranging in price from $400,000 to $1 million. Let's start with one offered at $709,000.

It's on Hookano Street, just off Moanalua Road, with easy freeway access. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home sits on a nice sized lot of more than 6,000 square feet with mango and avocado trees. The single level, single wall construction home was built in 1956 and has been well maintained over the years. It has about 1400 square feet under roof. Hookano Street for $709,000.

Next, we go up the hill to Akepa Street in Pacific Palisades. This home is listed for $825,000. It has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 1900 square feet of living space on an 11,000 square foot lot. Built in 1988 and remodeled just this year, this home features a new Accessory Dwelling Unit or ADU that could provide new owners with rental income. There's custom cabinets, solid surface countertops, walk-in showers, and a nice storage shed. Pacific Palisades for $825,000.

Finally, we go to Foster Village for a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home offered for $855,000. This home sits on a nicely landscaped 6,000 square foot lot with a sprinkler system. Inside there's 1600 square feet of living area. The listing mentions high wood ceilings, split a/c in the living room, and a large solar water heater. There's also two storage areas, one in the garage and one in back of the house. Foster Village for $855,000. If you're dreaming of a new home, get out to an open house this weekend.

For more information on these and other listings, visit http://www.hicentral.com/openhouses.php

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.