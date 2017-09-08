Hawaiian Word of the Day: Kuokoa

Our Hawaiian word of the day is "Kuokoa."

The word Kuokoa means independence, liberty or freedom.

Kuokoa can be used to describe the standing of a particular person or group that would be different from another.

The Hawaiian Kingdom became an independent Nation state on November 28th 1843, with the leadership of Moi Kamehameha III - Kauikeaouli.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.