Rainbow Wahine fall to No.10 BYU in five-set thriller

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team fought hard, but came up short Thursday night against the No. 10 BYU Cougars (25-18, 25-12, 16-25, 15-25, 15-7) at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Wahine (2-5) lost their fifth game of the season in a five-set, back-and-forth match that saw the Wahine go down two sets, only to come back to force a fifth.

UH outside hitter McKenna Granato got the ‘Bows going in third set as the team struggled to gain any traction against the Cougars, and she finished with a team-high 23 kills in the losing effort. Thursday marked the third time this season that Granato accumulated 20 or more kills in a match.

Setter Norene Iosia tallied a double-double, her fourth of the season with 50 assists and 12 digs, while middle hitter Emily Maglio led the team with a .429 hitting percentage to go along with five blocks and 14 kills.

The Cougars were led by outside hitter Veronica Jones-Perry, who had a match-high 27 kills along with three blocks. BYU, with their size advantage at the net, blocked 10.5 shots with middle hitter Cosy Burnett leading the way with five of her own.

The Cougars were the fourth team the ‘Bows have faced so far this season that have been ranked, and will look to pick up their third win of the season tonight against Baylor on the second day of the Outrigger Resorts Volleyball Challenge. First serve is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.