Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on H-1 in Kalaeloa

KAPOLEI, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A pedestrian died early Friday after being hit by a vehicle on the H-1 Freeway in Kalaeloa, Honolulu police said. 

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m.

Emergency Medical Services originally took the 69-year-old man to the hospital in critical condition after he was struck on the Kalaeloa off-ramp. Police later confirmed he died. 

Police earlier shut down the Kalaeloa on-ramp to the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction as well as two eastbound off-ramps -- the Wakea Street off-ramp and the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa off-ramp. Those have since been reopened. 

Police are still investigating.

This story will be updated. 

