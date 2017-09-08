Critical crash closes several lanes in Kalaeloa

Honolulu police have shut down several lanes in Kalaeloa following a pedestrian crash early Friday.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m.

Emergency Medical Services said a 69-year-old male pedestrian was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle on the Kalaeloa off-ramp.

Police have shut down the Kalaeloa on-ramp to the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction, the Wakea Street off-ramp from the H-1 in the westbound direction, and all lanes of Kalaeloa Boulevard.

Paramedics treated and transported the man to the hospital.

Police are still investigating.

This story will be updated.

