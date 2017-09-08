Critical crash closes several lanes in Kalaeloa - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

breaking

Critical crash closes several lanes in Kalaeloa

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
(Image: Traffic Management Center) (Image: Traffic Management Center)
KAPOLEI, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Honolulu police have shut down several lanes in Kalaeloa following a pedestrian crash early Friday. 

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m.

Emergency Medical Services said a 69-year-old male pedestrian was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle on the Kalaeloa off-ramp.

Police have shut down the Kalaeloa on-ramp to the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction, the Wakea Street off-ramp from the H-1 in the westbound direction, and all lanes of Kalaeloa Boulevard.

Paramedics treated and transported the man to the hospital.

Police are still investigating.

This story will be updated. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

  • News ExtrasMore>>

  • Special Reports

    Getting Out of Gridlock

    Getting Out of Gridlock

    Hawaii News Now examines the traffic trouble in our state and searches for solutions in our ongoing series of special reports.

    More >>

    Hawaii News Now examines the traffic trouble in our state and searches for solutions in our ongoing series of special reports.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly