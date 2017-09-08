HFD investigating blaze at YMCA near Ala Moana

The Honolulu Fire Department is investing a blaze that broke out Thursday night at the YMCA near Ala Moana Center.

HFD said nearly 40 firefighters arrived around 7:50 p.m. to find flames coming from the window on the second floor of the four-story building located on Atkinson Drive.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames in about 10 minutes.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Damage is estimated at less than $1,000.

