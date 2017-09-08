Officials: Strong Mexico quake poses no tsunami threat to Hawaii

A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says an 8.1-magnitude earthquake off Mexico poses no tsunami threat to Hawaii.

The center made the determination after initially saying it was evaluating the threat to the state.

The update was issued about 8 p.m. Thursday.

The official word is out, there is NO TSUNAMI threat to Hawaii. All clear. @NWS_PTWC — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) September 8, 2017

About 7:43 p.m., the warning center said there didn't appear to be any threat to Hawaii of damaging tsunami waves but that they were still running models.

The earthquake occurred off the coast of Chiapas, Mexico.

Tsunami waves reaching more than 3 meters above the tide level are possible along some coasts of Mexico, the warning center said.

